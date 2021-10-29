Sheriff’s upstaffing set for Isla Vista weekend but no road blocks

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The mellowed out Isla Vista Halloween scene in recent years has made the area less attractive to out-of-towners and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is scaling back its forces this weekend.

Lt. John Maxwell heads the I.V. Foot Patrol and says the community collaboration is working.

There are many alternatives to street and house parties.

They include costume contests, pumpkin carving contests, children's trick or treating in the businesses loop and a concert for students only at UC Santa Barbara's Storke Plaza.

There will also be more UCSB Police and student community officers assisting.

Special stations for hydration and to get safe walks home will be set up.



"I think everybody in Isla Vista wants it to be a mellow weekend. A fun weekend, having a good time with your neighbors, a local and safe weekend. That's all of our goals," said Maxwell.

The Santa Barbara County Fire department will have extra personnel on hand along with the American Medical Response (AMR.)

A portion of Trigo will be closed for emergency responders but now full scale road blocks or check points will be set up.

"The last several years have not been the Halloweens that we saw 10 years ago it has been much more of a local event much more of a students and residents having a good time with their neighbors," said Maxwell.

Some residents are planning to leave the area for Halloween activities in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

Extra security fencing has been added on El Colegio Road and around some housing sites to control jaywalking and trespassing.