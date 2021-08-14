Santa Maria Elks Lodge hosts annual Rodeo Queen Kickoff and Auction Dinner

Events

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The 78th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is just around the corner and local nonprofit organizations are gearing up in a big way for this year’s Elks Rodeo Queen Contest.

The 2021 Rodeo Queen Candidates will celebrate their campaigns at the time honored tradition of the Queen Kickoff and Auction Dinner held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge Saturday evening.

There are four community organizations benefitting youth recreation programs from money raised in the Queen Contest.

Among them are the returning groups of Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe, St. Joseph’s High School, Kiwanis of Santa Maria (Noontime) and NSBC United Way.

The Queen Contest has raised and distributed over $14 Million to our local community youth recreation programs since its inception.

The Kickoff Dinner will feature a traditional Santa Maria-style meal prepared by the Famous Elks BBQ Team followed by a live auction of unique items and opportunities.

This year's Elks Rodeo at the Elks Unocal Event Center in Santa Maria will be held from September 2 to September 5.

Tickets are available online at www.elksrec.com.