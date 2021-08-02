SB County Public Health offers COVID safety advice ahead of Old Spanish Days

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Things can change in an instant when it comes to COVID-19 and Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara County Public Health issued the following statement:

"Given our very high local transmission rate of the virus in the community, we do strongly advise that all participants in the fiesta activities wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings.

Anybody with a weakened immune system or of frail general health should not participate in public festivities, anyone with even minor cold symptoms should stay home and not participate."

Outside a private fiesta-themed event where the Spirit and Junior spirit danced on Monday evening, this year's La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow said, "We are committed to having a safe fiesta no matter what our fiesta week looks like, we are taking all the precautions that the health department is giving to us."

She said Old Spanish Days will be holding a news conference at the Old Mission Santa Barbara on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to give the public more up to date information.

The Mercado De La Guerra has already been canceled, but there will be food at Our Lady Guadalupe Church during its own weekend fiesta that was canceled last summer.

Church safety officer Anthony Rodriguez said, "We took a large large hit. "

He said they have downsized the number of people and food stands allowed in the church courtyard.

"This is our event that sustains us throughout the year, so it is really important for us to have this event, but we want to make sure that safety comes first."

