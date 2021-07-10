Skip to Content
today at 12:27 pm
Polo event held in Santa Ynez Valley to raise money for therapeutic horse riding

Reed Harmon / KEYT

GAVIOTA, Calif.- The Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program has been a supporting organization for challenged children and adults for 30 years.

On Saturday, the program held a fundraiser at Folded Hills Ranch Winery and Homestead to benefit those involved in therapeutic riding.

It has been a helpful choice of therapy for 70 students each week and 300 annually.

Its mission is to provide quality equine-assisted activities to those with physical, cognitive, emotional, or other life challenges.

The event contained wine tasting, a polo match, silent auction and tailgate contest.

Reed Harmon

Reed Harmon

