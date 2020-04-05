Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation reschedules Clam Bake for November

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has rescheduled its California Clam Bake event for November 13, 2020. The fundraiser was originally set for Saturday night at the Montecito Club but had to be postponed because of Governor Newsom's stay at home order.

The Foundation provides financial, educational and emotional support to local families battling pediatric cancer. The Clam Bake event has a fun California flair and includes some of the region's best wines. All of the money raised goes to help the kids and their families through a very difficult time.

"I want to paint a picture of what it must be like for a parent, for a child who is recently out of chemotherapy and immune compromised. It's horrible and then add on mom losing her job and dad losing his job. That's what we are dealing with right now at the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation," said Kirsten Stuart.

The Foundation said they are already expecting a massive reduction in incoming donations for 2020 in addition to having families more in need now than ever before.

Stuart said, however, that they are putting their community first by funneling emergency funding to these families, many of whom are facing a reduction in hours or job loss. This has put a lot of pressure on their budget.

Stuart explained that, at this time, there are no gaps in services. Much attention is going toward the children they serve, especially those newly out of chemotherapy whose immune systems are completely compromised in the midst of this pandemic.

So, mark your calendar for November 13, 2020 for the California Clam Bake.