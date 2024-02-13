Skip to Content
“We Are Guardians” puts spotlight on efforts to save the Brazilian Amazon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Leonardo DiCaprio served as executive producer of a new documentary about saving the Brazilian Amazon.

The film entitled "We Are Guardians" is about the efforts to save indigenous lands from illegal loggers cutting down trees in an effort to make a living.

Indigenous forest guardians and activists are attending the Santa Barbara International film festival.

With the help of interpreters, the film's Puyr Tembe said, "We are here breaking barriers, we are here as the first indigenous people of Brazil to come to this film festival. We are also here to reforest minds."

'We Are Guardians" screens at Fiesta Theatre this Wednesday at 11 am. and again on Friday at 4 p.m.

You can find a link to more information at https://www.sbiff.org.

