SBIFF

DAOU Vineyard is new SBIFF sponsor

DAOU Vineyards in Paso Robles is new SBIFF sponsor
Published 11:22 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-If movie fans are wondering what celebrities are drinking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival it is likely to be a local wine.

DAOU Vineyards in Paso Robles is an official sponsor this year.

On opening night celebrities and filmmakers had a chance to try some at a DAOU bar set up in a tent by the Arlington Theatre.

DAOU Experiential Marketing Specialist Helina Cartagena was on hand to make sure everyone enjoyed as tasting or two.

"It's great to just be an hour and a half away and share our wine from Paso, it's really special, so we're really happy to be here and be sponsoring this"

DAOU is known for its Cabernet Sauvignon, but it also makes Chardonnay and other wines.

The brothers who started it recently sold the vineyard for a reported $1 billion.

For more information visit https://www.daouvineyards.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

