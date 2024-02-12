Scorsese returns to SBIFF

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Martin Scorsese has been part of Santa Barbara International Film Festival events before, but this year is getting an award.

Scorsese is being honored as Director of the Year at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Scorsese's film "Killers of The Flower Moon" launched Virtuosos recipient Lily Gladstone into the Oscar contender category. It is being recognized as a first for a native American woman.

The 81 year old's latest film tries to shed light on an injustice to Native Americans.

Although Scorsese and his films and the actors he casts in his films have been nominated more than 100 times times he has only won one directing Oscar for his film "Departed .

"Anatomy of a Fall" director Justien Triet is also being honored.

She is one of 8 women in history nominated in the director's category.

Her acclaimed film is a who dunnit.

Moderator Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter is hosting the Q & Q tonight after they walk the red carpet around 7 p.m.

