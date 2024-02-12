Billie Eilish and Finneas thrill fans at SBIFF

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-When fans filled State Street on Super Bowl Sunday to catch a glimpse of Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival the siblings recalled visiting Santa Barbara when they were little.

"Not our first time, we used to come here as kids on the train to the zoo it was s special time," said Eilish.

They also remembered a little grass hill they liked to roll down.

The Grammy and Oscar winning musicians didn’t come to perform a concert, they joined 9 others being honored with the SBIFF Variety Artisans Award.

They won an Oscar for their James Bond hit "No Time to Die" in 2022 and their Barbie song "What Was I Made For?" could score them another Oscar for Best Original Song.

"What Was I Made For? was a big one I felt really like we hit a new chapter or something like we stepped up on a new step on the staircase. I don't know. It was really special, " said Eilish.

"Sometimes you write something down, articulate how you feel and its like you didn't even know that's exactly how you felt," said Finneas.

Moderater Jazz Tangcay asked them about their process and the crowd couldn't get enough

"We just got so lucky, It is 11 I woke up at 6 you guys that is usally when I go to sleep," said Eilish as she laid down on the couch beside her brother for a bit.

They both seemed to enjoy joining the other artisans including Barbie's production designers and cinematographer .

Fans enjoyed it, too.

The recipients of the award included:

Billie Eilish and Finneas – Songwriter – “Barbie”

Stephane Ceretti – VFX – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Ludwig Göransson – Composer – “Oppenheimer”

Sarah Greenwood/Katie Spencer – Production Designer – “Barbie”

Kazu Hiro – Hairstyling/Makeup – “Maestro”

Jennifer Lame – Editor – “Oppenheimer”

Rodrigo Prieto – Cinematography – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Michael Semanick – Re-recording Mixer – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Holly Waddington – Costume Designer – “Poor Things

For more information visit https://www.sbiff.org