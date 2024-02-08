Thousands of students enjoy a free film and meeting with the filmmaker during SBIFF

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A special event for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival brings about 2,000 students to the Arlington Theatre.

It’s called Mike's Field Trip To The Movies.

The event is named after the late Mike deGruy, a filmmaker from Santa Barbara and longtime supporter of SBIFF, who passed away while on a film shoot in 2012.

This year, the event screened the film Elemental.

Students from throughout Santa Barbara County were bused in this morning at 10 a.m. At this event, they watch a film and ask questions of the filmmaker.

For some of the children, they are coming from more than an hour away.

They live in Santa Maria and Guadalupe. Some have never been in a movie theater in their lives, especially one as iconic as the Arlington Theatre, built in the 1930s.

This event is an annual commitment by SBIFF, as part of its educational outreach to students and future filmmakers.