Santa Barbara International Film Festival rolls out the red carpet for opening night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Move over Hollywood, for the next 10 days some of the biggest movie stars and filmmakers will be shining bright at the 39th Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Like Broadway, a "rush ticket line" across from The Arlington Theatre will sell available tickets each night five minutes before an event begins.

But there is so much more than the awards – films chosen by the festival will be showing in theaters all over town.

On opening night, the red carpet will fill up with local dignitaries, filmmakers and those connected to the premier of Disney's 'MADU' about a Nigerian boy whose barefoot ballet in the rain goes viral.

The marquee will quickly change after dark to highlight Outstanding Performer of the Year: Bradley Cooper who portrays Leonard Bernstein in Maestro for which he just received three more Academy Award nominations.

Fans can stand nearby to catch a glimpse of Cooper.

They can also mark their festival calendars to see Robert Downey Jr., Billie Eilish, America Ferrera, Lily Gladstone, Annette Benning and many more in the festival days to come.

