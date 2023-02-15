Austin Butler, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan among others to be honored with SBIFF Virtuosos Award Wednesday night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has rolled out the red carpet outside the Arlington Theatre, and the eight Virtuosos Award honorees are set to walk it tonight.

The honorees Wednesday night include:

Austin Butler (Elvis),

Kerry Condon (The Banshees Of Inisherin),

Danielle Deadwyler (Till),

Nina Hoss (Tár),

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once),

Jeremy Pope (The Inspection),

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once),

and Jeremy Strong (Armageddon Time)

SBIFF said the Virtuosos Award is an honor created to recognize a select group of talent whose noteworthy performances in film have elevated them into the national cinematic dialogue.

“This year’s group of Virtuosos is unique in that they’ve all been performing for years and in some cases decades. It’s an impressive bunch that proves you can have a breakout moment at any point in your career. I’m sure they’ll all have memorable and inspiring stories to tell,” said moderator Dave Karger.

Following a red carpet walk, the honorees will take place in a Q & A and discuss their work before receiving their awards on stage. Click here for tickets.

Tune in to News Channel 3-12 tonight for live updates and interviews from the event.