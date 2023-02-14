Longtime Valentines have been volunteering at SBIFF for 25 years

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Some longtime valentines are also longtime Santa Barbara International Film Festival volunteers.

Judy and Jerry Headley have been volunteering for 25 years.

They don't now of anyone who has volunteered longer.

That is why they get to choose their spot right in front the ArlingtonTheatre where Oscar nominated stars walk the red carpet night after night during the festival.

They also celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary last summer and usually celebrate Valentine's Day by going to the movies.

They are spending this Valentine's Day volunteering during the Brendan Fraser's tribute.

They say they do almost everything together and that includes volunteering year after year.