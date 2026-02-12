This American man spent $1 million on a new home in Italy. Here’s what he got for his money

Silvia Marchetti

(CNN) — His ancestors migrated from Italy to the United States in the late 1800s, and more than two centuries later, Vito Andrea Racanelli decided to do it all in reverse — leaving his home in Denver to return to the country his family left behind.

Unlike many Americans who have been buying bargain homes across Italy, Racanell, an attorney, opted to splash out, spending more than $1 million on an aristocratic farmhouse in Radicondoli, a tiny village in Tuscany.

He made the move in August 2024 with his wife Lynn, a former dental hygienist, and their children Vito, 16, and Carmen, 13, after Italy came “calling.”

The family is currently living in one section of the property, which is thought to date from the 1750s, while work continues on the rest of the estate.

Racanelli says he decided to move his family to Italy to provide them with an active, safer and “adventurous” environment surrounded by greenery, where he could work remotely and live a less hectic life.

“I was tired of spending so much time behind a desk, and my wife and I wanted to spend more time traveling in Europe and simply being outdoors…” Racanelli, 47, tells CNN, adding that he’s been intrigued by Italy since his first visit at the age of 13.

“It began calling later in life once my friends dispersed across the country, my personal interests matured, and my desire to reconnect with my heritage grew.”

‘Warm people’

His family had previously visited Italy together and always loved the landscapes, architecture and “the beautiful spirit of its warm people,” says Racanelli.

After selling their house in Colorado in 2024 and claiming Italian citizenship by descent through Racanelli’s grandmother, who was from the mountainous region of Molise in southern Italy, they took a leap of faith and moved to Tuscany around eight months later.

Racanelli found the property — once a rural estate that functioned as a borgo, or self-sufficient hamlet — after searching online. It is located close to a large nature reserve.

They chose Radicondoli rather than southern Italy due to its proximity to the Tuscan city of Siena, flying in to view the farmhouse, named “Podere Doglio, in 2024.

“We had a beautiful outdoor lunch on the main street in Radicondoli, where we saw children safely and cheerfully playing together without any oversight,” says Racanelli.

After spending time in the medieval village, they felt it was the ideal place for them thanks to its lively vibe, lack of crowds, small size and “unsurpassed” natural surroundings.

“We also noticed that everyone who passed each other on the street stopped to hug and talk — we had never seen a community like that before,” Racanelli says.

He decided to buy the property — which came with a pool and five hectares of land — that same day.

Italian property pitfalls

Although the farmhouse’s purchase price of 945,000 euros — around $1.1 million — was a significant investment, Racanelli considered it reasonable compared with Colorado’s soaring home prices, noting that a similar property near Denver would probably have cost $5 million to $10 million.

After moving to Radicondoli in 2024, the family lived in the farmhouse for about four months while going through the purchase process, which took almost a year.

“Buying real estate in Italy is completely different,” he adds, suggesting that the best way for foreign buyers to avoid “pitfalls” is to hire a real estate attorney, an accountant and a geometra, or architect-surveyor, to help with the process.

According to Racanelli, one of the main drawbacks is that the Italian system appears to heavily protect the seller, meaning due diligence should be completed before making any offer.

He adds that there are typically no legal “opt-out” clauses like those that exist in US real estate contracts, meaning the buyer may lose the down payment — often 10% to 30% of the purchase price — if a deal falls through.

Since purchasing the property, Racanelli has focused on managing renovation work and has completed a significant amount himself, including painting and caulking.

He says the quality of workmanship in Italy has been outstanding, but admits that the country’s renowned bureaucracy has been “immense and complicated,” and he relies on attorneys and trusted friends for guidance.

‘Island vibe’

His family currently lives in the main building, which measures about 4,000 square feet. The property also includes three outer buildings: a small cottage with a loft bedroom, a renovated pigsty with two bedrooms, and a garage annexed to the pool house that has been transformed into a home gym.

The main farmhouse features large wooden beams, a Tuscan roof, a massive fireplace, wooden doors and traditional Tuscan stone colors.

A large photovoltaic system using solar panels has been added to help reduce electricity costs.

The outer buildings are being fitted with plumbing, heating and air conditioning, and split-level units are also being installed.

Because Tuscany has strict regulations aimed at preserving the existing appearance of historic buildings — and structural changes require municipal pre-approval — no structural modifications have been made to the farmhouse, and none are planned. Pre-approval was granted for the photovoltaic and plumbing projects.

The restyle of the estate is expected to be completed later this year.

The family, who have been learning the Italian language, also owns a home in the nearby city of Siena, purchased after the farmhouse, allowing them to enjoy both rural and urban life.

Renovating has in some ways proved as challenging as buying, due to the language barrier, a shortage of contractors in Tuscany and the country’s “piano piano” (slowly, slowly) approach.

Racanelli says getting things done in Italy is very different from the US.

“There are cultural differences with regard to the basic pace of business,” he says, describing Italy as having “an island vibe but without the bermuda shorts.”

“Nobody rushes and everyone demands whatever is necessary to enjoy each day.”

He says he has grown more accustomed to workers taking long lunches, frequent vacations and often working short days, adding that, “One must be prepared for a slower rhythm or constantly suffer disappointment by being too optimistic about deadlines.”

‘Idyllic and unique’

This slower rhythm is also reflected in life in Radicondoli, which Racanelli describes as quiet and slow-paced.

A few years ago, Radicondoli launched a program offering up to 20,000 euros — about $23,000 — to people willing to buy and live in one of its vacant homes. The scheme, which was boosted last year, has attracted at least 60 new residents to the town.

Racanelli’s neighbors include a princess whom the family has yet to meet and a farmer who raises sheep and pigs.

In his free time, Racanelli enjoys exploring nearby towns, walking through local streets, visiting cafés and restaurants, or heading to the seaside for some “ultra-fresh calamari.”

Though he says he misses aspects of life in the US, Italy is a better fit for him and his family. They appreciate the sense of community, lifestyle, weather, architecture, history and food.

While the renovation process has been challenging, Racanelli is hopeful things will settle down in the coming months.

He looks forward to spending more time with his wife and children — his eldest daughter, Luciana, 18, is currently studying in the UK — enjoying the green surroundings of Radicondoli and embracing the lifestyle they envisioned when they decided to move.

“I am an optimist, and I believe that 2026 and beyond will be way more peaceful and filling than my life was previously in the US,” he says.

Racanelli’s favorite hobby is batik painting, and he hopes to one day open a vacation rental in Radicondoli and a small art gallery showcasing his own work.

“The more time that passes, the more I love Radicondoli,” he says. “By far, it is the most idyllic and unique place I have ever lived in.”

