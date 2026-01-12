Tired of traditional red carpet glam? The Golden Globes goth girls have you covered

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — At this year’s Golden Globes, which took place Sunday night, the red carpet fashion felt split. Many A-listers, such as Amanda Seyfried, Pamela Anderson, Kylie Jenner, Tessa Thompson, Elle Fanning and Natasha Rothwell, went the way of the traditional “glamazon” — glowy and dewy in an ethereal light colored or shimmering metallic gown. A smaller number, though, came dressed in something with a little more edge.

Odessa A’zion, who plays opposite Timothée Chalamet as Rachel Mizler in Josh Safdie’s much-lauded “Marty Supreme,” wore black wide-leg trousers with a vintage Dolce & Gabbana feather bolero jacket and black satin gloves. A’zion, who told Deadline earlier this month she doesn’t employ hair, makeup or fashion stylists, finished the look with a heavy black smoked-out eye.

Then there was Jenna Ortega, who is no stranger to pulling a darker, more severe fashion statement on the red carpet. Ortega’s black satin cut-out gown — which featured a Victoriana high-neck and puff-sleeves embellished with long beaded threads in the style of epaulettes — was the work of cult British-Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu. Mia Goth stayed true to her name, and arrived in a custom all-black satin Dior gown and heavy eyeliner, while British star Aimee Lou Wood went for a classic big-skirted Vivienne Westwood gown made from black tulle. Miley Cyrus, whose blacked-out shades were eventually removed to reveal her smoky eyeshadow, arrived in an inky-colored sequined Satin Laurent dress with pleated shoulder detailing that fanned outwards.

Elsewhere, Blackpink’s Lisa wore a black maxi skirt and sheer, witchy-sleeved top by Jacquemus with black tassels; while singer Audrey Nuna donned a black and white cape dress adorned with jumbo-sized satin bows and a birdcage face veil from Thom Browne’s Fall-Winter 2024 collection.

But these aren’t your typical LBDs (of which this year there were plenty, as stars attempted to reflect the complicated politics of the time while still dressing for the occasion.) Through makeup and styling tweaks — Nuna, for example, topped off her veil with a sweep of black lipstick, a notable departure from Browne’s runway vision where the model wore a classic bright red — it’s clear these women were channeling something moodier than just a timeless cocktail dress.

Call them the goth girls of the Golden Globes, oozing devil-may-care detachment and spicing up the glittering red carpet procession with a little bit of mystery.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.