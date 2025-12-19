‘It’s really not easy’: Tips on moving abroad from people who learned the hard way



CNN

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — In travel news this week: a behind-the-scenes look at a “White Lotus” resort, the best places to retire in 2026, plus tips on avoiding vacation stress.

Starting over

Greece was recently named the world’s best place to retire for 2026, according to an annual index by International Living. Panama and Costa Rica ranked second and third on the list and are particularly popular with North Americans.

However, the grass isn’t necessarily greener abroad. Navigating foreign tax systems and bank accounts can be particularly confusing. CNN spoke to a few experts who have done it and learned a few hard lessons along the way. Watch their tips in the video above.

Finally, here are a couple of real-life stories of people who made the leap, one to Europe and one to Asia.

New Jersey native Barbara Olpinski moved from Chicago to Poland in 2020, but struggled to adapt to her husband’s home country. “I cried copious tears,” she tells CNN, and she was worried she’d never fit in. However, she took up a new hobby which helped with the transition.

Victoria Kjos, in her 70s, moved to Bali in 2022 after becoming disillusioned with her life in the US. She tells CNN that she immediately felt “very comfortable” there and loved the province’s “calm energy.” However, she says she made a lot of “missteps” when it came to finding somewhere to live: Here’s what she learned.

Lives of the rich and luxurious

If you’re seeking a less permanent life change, perhaps a brief trip into the giddy heights of luxury might tempt you.

Season three of HBO’s “The White Lotus” was filmed at several hotels in Thailand, including the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket. CNN Travel’s Karla Cripps visited earlier this year and took us on a quick tour.

Magnificently grand yachts are the latest big thing in the luxury hotel space, with the Ritz-Carlton, the Four Seasons, Orient Express and Aman all competing with launches on the high seas.

“We are introducing people to cruising that would never have considered it,” Tina Edmundson, president of luxury for Marriott International, tells CNN of the boutique-style offerings that are at the other end of the scale from the boom in super-sized cruise ships.

Aviation innovations

In 1982, Air Florida Flight 90 crashed at Washington National Airport, exposing the dangers of ice accumulation when flying in winter. It was a tragic event that changed how US airlines deal with freezing conditions.

CNN’s Alexandra Skores went behind the scenes and under the planes at Chicago O’Hare to see how specialized deicer crews keep passengers safe.

Dulles International, outside Washington DC, was supposed to be the airport of the future when it opened in the 1960s. It was the first US airport to be built for the jet age and its iconic mobile lounges, or people-movers, are what has made Dulles unique. After 60 years of operation, however, Dulles International regularly makes it onto “worst airport” lists, with President Trump recently describing it as “terrible.” Here’s the story of how the innovation that made it so original would also make it so unpopular.

Travel better in 2026

Running through a packed travel itinerary only increases stress and leaves you exhausted, says travel expert Jake Haupert. Instead, he suggests embracing “slow travel,” a practice that can deepen your connection to your destination. Watch the above video to learn how it works.

The “Unlocking the World” newsletter is taking a break next week on December 27, so we’ll see you on January 3, 2026, with more travel news.

In case you missed it

A presidential address. A multiday manhunt.

A Hollywood legend. What do you remember from the week that was?

Detty December is one of the world’s biggest parties.

And that’s a big problem for some.

Americans are hungry for community.

So why don’t we have more European-style squares?

British “teatime” is a very complicated business.

Sometimes there isn’t even any tea.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.