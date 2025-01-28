Chinese zodiac predictions: What’s in store for 2025 as we enter the Year of the Snake

By Maggie Hiufu Wong, CNN

(CNN) — Bidding farewell to the mythical Dragon, the world welcomes the Year of the Snake on January 29 — the first day of the Lunar New Year. For those who celebrate this ancient festival, starting the year on a positive note is essential.

In addition to eating auspicious foods and taking part in luck-enhancing activities, many people turn to the stars for hints about what lies in store for the months to come.

Let’s start with the basics. The 12-year Chinese zodiac calendar cycle is represented by 12 different animals, in this order: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig.

Your zodiac animal is determined by your year of birth, meaning those born on or after the first day of the lunar calendar in 2025 will fall under the Snake sign. (See below illustrations to find out which animal represents the year you were born.)

But that’s only the beginning. For faithful followers of the system, a year isn’t just categorized by its animal. There’s also a complex sexagenary cycle made up of 10 heavenly stems and 12 earthly branches.

‘Be observant and patient in chaos’

Every year, a heavenly stem (one of five elements, which fall into the yin or yang category) is paired with an earthly branch (one of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals).

This year the heavenly stem is “Yi” — which represents Yin Wood — and the earthly branch “Si” which represents the Snake. That makes 2025 the Year of the Wood Snake.

So what does that mean for the coming months? For deeper insights into the year ahead, we met up with Thierry Chow, a Hong Kong-based feng shui consultant who blends traditional Chinese geomancy with modern elements.

“In 2024, the Yang Wood Dragon Year was a time of becoming soil and rebirth for many of us,” she says.

“Year 2025 will be very different. The Snake — with a strong fire element, along with some metal and earth elements — is a zodiac sign that can cause significant clashes and conflicts. We need to be mindful of accidents as we approach the Snake Year. The overall atmosphere in the world will become slightly more chaotic.”

But, she says there’s no need to be “overly grim.”

“We can always choose to look at it positively,” says Chow.

“Snakes have a more observant personality. The Yin Wood Snake is more like a little green snake, rather than a large cobra, who can observe clearly before making a decisive strike at the right moment.”

The geomancy expert notes that industries related to the wood element, such as healthcare and paper, will benefit from this cycle.

How about travel? Other important Chinese geomancy elements Chow analyzes include the nine flying stars, which rotate positions and are believed to influence luck in certain parts of the world.

Because the fortune star will land in the east this year, travelers are encouraged to explore locations in that direction, whether within their city or abroad, she says.

The ‘Grand Duke of Jupiter’ lords over your luck

As for individual luck, Chinese zodiac followers believe that their animal’s fortune depends on the positions of the Tai Sui — the stellar deities that rotate parallel to and in the opposite direction of Jupiter.

To calculate how each person will be affected in a particular year, a Chinese geomancy consultant will look at one’s birth chart, which is composed of a wide range of elements based on different stars’ positions on the day and time of their birth, and see how their elements interact with the year.

These combinations are important; some even use them to make huge life decisions for the year ahead, such as whether they should get married or start a business.

While not every person has access to a geomancy master for a detailed consultation, most followers agree that analyzing Tai Sui’s position over each zodiac sign offers a general snapshot of the year to come.

If your zodiac sign is out of favor with Tai Sui — aka the Grand Duke of Jupiter — this year, the experts say you might find yourself facing more disruptions and changes than usual.

But Chow is quick to add that the calendar is a rotating cycle.

“I believe for every yang, there is always the yin, too. So don’t worry too much and just be mindful of how the world may shift, and it’ll help you with what you’re doing anyway,” she says.

To resolve clashes, followers usually go to a Chinese temple and make offerings to representations of Tai Sui.

While it doesn’t harm anyone to visit such a place to inspire positive thoughts, Chow especially encourages people born in the Year of the Ox, Tiger, Snake, Monkey, Rooster and Pig to get some extra blessings this year.

Ready to slither into 2025? Read on for more of Chow’s insights.

Snake

“Snakes are the main character of 2025,” says Chow. “They’ll be facing their ‘Ben Ming Nian’ (the same zodiac year as their birth sign). A lot of changes are coming, and they should expect to make many significant decisions regarding love, work, health and family.”

Amid these uncertainties, it’s normal for people to feel anxious. Chow reminds Snakes to “embrace the changes” and focus on caring for the health of themselves and their families.

Visiting a temple early in the year could help alleviate negative energy, she says, as will attending joyous events, such as baby showers or weddings.

“We often say that ‘one happy event prevents the occurrence of three disasters.’ So plan your happy occasions,” says Chow.

“Always remember that changes are good for your growth.”

Horse

People born in the Year of the Horse won’t have to worry about clashes with Tai Sui in 2025. In fact, they’ll likely find themselves receiving more assistance at work, says Chow.

For those looking to make changes in their personal lives, it may be a good year for Horses to look for a partner, she adds.

“(Chinese geomancy) is about finding balance within the five elements,” says Chow. “Horses are the most fiery animals in the zodiac cycle. That often means they need water and metal to balance. Yet, the Snake is also a fire-heavy sign, meaning things could feel unbalanced in 2025.

“Don’t forget to spare some moments for self-care as well as your family and friends — aspects where Horses may feel more overwhelmed.”

A good way for Horses to restore balance is to travel, making sure to focus on their mind and soul.

Horses will generally feel luckier in autumn and winter this year, she adds.

Goat

People born in the Year of the Goat will enjoy a relatively stable year — so long as they pay attention to what they consume.

“Goats need to take extra care of their health this year, especially with their digestive systems. Be mindful of what they are eating,” says Chow.

Career-wise, there shouldn’t be many big changes this year. However, she says Goats may want to play things safe and avoid taking unnecessary risks in 2025.

“When it comes to investments, Goats have to be more observant than usual and avoid making hasty decisions,” says Chow.

If they need to make life-changing choices, she says that Goats’ luck will generally improve in winter 2025.

Monkey

Monkeys will fall under the influence of the “Xing Tai Sui” star this year, indicating a challenging relationship with Tai Sui.

“Xing Tai Sui tends to attract health and relationship issues. Monkeys may be experiencing more pressure from their bosses at work,” says Chow.

They also might find themselves working harder than usual — and without adequate rewards.

But Chow does have comforting news for those born in the Year of the Monkey. The metal element in their zodiac sign will help offset some disturbances from Tai Sui this year, suggesting an otherwise stable year ahead.

“Just be more mindful of health and work challenges in the first half of the year,” says Chow. “Honing the art of speech with help you wade through the year easier.”

Communication will be a key to success, she adds.

Rooster

Similar to 2024, people born in the Year of the Rooster will continue to have a harmonious relationship with Tai Sui this year.

Looking for love? The geomancy master says there is a good chance Roosters could find a suitable partner or even get married in 2025.

In fact, it’s an excellent year for fostering collaborations.

“They will enjoy very good energy for romantic unions. It’s a prospering period for friendships and work relationships as well,” says Chow.

For Roosters, the first half of the year will be more favorable before slowing down in the second half, she adds.

Dog

If you were born in the Year of the Dog and managed to enjoy a peaceful 2024 — consider yourself lucky.

Last year, Dogs clashed with Tai Sui, resulting in an overwhelming Year of the Dragon. Now for the good news — things will take a turn for the better in 2025.

“The year 2024 was filled with changes and troubles for Dogs. Coming into 2025, the elements will shift to become more harmonious,” Chow says.

She adds that while Dogs’ health may still be affected in the first half of the year, they could sense a switch in energy by the time fall and winter come. If they have to make an important decision, they’ll be wise to wait until fall.

“Your work will be much more stable this year,” Chow adds.

Other aspects of life — from family to personal health — should generally improve this year too.

Pig

This year, it’s the Pig’s turn to clash with Tai Sui, meaning more changes and barriers could pop up throughout the year.

“They have a movement star hovering over them, indicating big changes and shifts. So don’t stay still. Keep yourself busy and travel a lot,” says Chow.

For Pigs planning to move homes or workplaces, she notes that 2025 will be an ideal year to do so.

Although a year tends to be more disruptive if it clashes with Tai Sui, it may present an opportunity financially, says Chow.

“Changes will be very positive, don’t fear them,” she reminds those born in the Year of the Pig. “It’ll be a good year to explore new opportunities and welcome new experiences. It represents the old being replaced by the new.”

Because Pigs predominantly embody the water element, with some wood, spring and summer 2025 will align favorably with them, Chow explains. She recommends Pigs make any significant decisions during those two seasons.

Rat

People born in the Year of the Rat will be among those enjoying the most financial success in 2025, says Chow.

“Rats won’t be clashing with Tai Shui this year so it will generally be a good year, especially the first half of the year. Being a watery zodiac sign, combined with this year’s elements, Rats may find success at work in 2025,” notes the geomancy expert.

On the other hand, this means that Rats may be swamped with decisions. She says they should make important moves in the first half of the year to yield better results.

Chow also reminds Rats to focus on the big picture, instead of getting stuck on minor details while navigating work.

Amid a busy schedule, Rats should set aside time for themselves and their loved ones, Chow adds.

Ox

For Oxen, which are seen to be metal heavy, the Year of Snake, with its fiery element, will be complementary. Even better, those born in the Year of the Ox will enjoy the benefits of Hui He Tai Sui (a greeting and meeting relationship with the Duke of Jupiter).

“Oxen will be in an agreeing position with Tai Sui this year, which is an auspicious position compared to other (signs). It signifies a year of greater partnership, friendship and love life,” says Chow.

“They’ll meet more new friends, or reunite with old ones.”

Now for the less positive advice. Chow says people born in the Year of the Ox should be cautious with their finances.

It may be a year filled with significant lessons — but she says Oxen will be well-positioned to face these moments head-on while making the right decisions.

Tiger

This year, Tigers will face “Xing Tai Sui,” which has a challenging relationship with Tai Sui.

“The Tiger is a sign filled with fire and wood elements, which, together with the fire and wood of the year, as well as Xing Tai Sui, may be a bit overwhelming,” says Chow.

They are more likely to be the subject of unwanted gossip and experience unexpected challenges in both work and love. As a result, Tigers should try to avoid conflicts when possible, she says.

But Chow urges Tigers to not fret too much. Instead, they could take her guidance as a reminder to take care of their physical and mental health.

It may even be a good time to start a new hobby.

“Please remember that challenges will offer valuable wisdom for the future,” says Chow.

Tigers can expect their luck to improve in the second half of the year, she adds.

Rabbit

People born in the Year of the Rabbit will receive a boost in luck this year.

“Last year, Rabbits spent time recovering from their ‘Ben Ming Nian’ and Tai Sui. In contrast, 2025 will present numerous great opportunities,” says Chow.

Rabbits will likely notice a boost in energy and health, and enjoy more success on the job.

“They’ll be able to gain more self-confidence at work,” says Chow.

The fire element in the year 2025 will be beneficial to Rabbits, which is a wood-heavy zodiac sign, she notes. This may mean that Rabbits will have opportunities to meet new people — friends, business partners or romantic interests.

It’s also a good year for incubating new collaborations at work or looking into new business opportunities, she says.

Dragon

Having endured their “Ben Ming Nian” last year, Dragons might still be panting from all the drama and chaos of 2024.

“Take it slow. It’s wise for Dragons to focus on healing and recovering in the first half of 2025. They’ll enjoy better luck in the second half of the year,” says Chow.

While the remnants of 2024 may linger beyond the Lunar New Year, things will brighten after April and May, she adds.

“It’s a good time for them to take up new exercises, new health routines and be more mindful of their mental health,” says Chow.

