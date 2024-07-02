Cruise ships change courses as Hurricane Beryl tears through the Caribbean

By Fabiana Chaparro, CNN

(CNN) — Cruise lines are altering some of their cruises’ courses in the Caribbean as Hurricane Beryl storms through the region.

Carnival Cruise Line said Tuesday it was changing the original trajectories of two of their active cruises – Carnival Horizon and Carnival Liberty.

Carnival Horizon, originally scheduled to make port at Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands on July 3, canceled the visit. Its scheduled trip to Cozumel, Mexico, on July 4 was also replaced with a visit to Nassau in the Bahamas on July 5.

Carnival Liberty was moving its scheduled visit to Cozumel for July 5 to Tuesday as the cruise attempted to avoid the hurricane’s forecasted path into the area.

“The safety of our guests and crew is paramount, and we are continuing to monitor forecasts and factor in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard and the local port authorities to provide timely updates to our guests as more information becomes available,” said Carnival in a statement.

The Norwegian Cruise Line has also altered routes for two of their cruises, Norwegian Jade and Norwegian Breakaway, with canceled visits to Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Belize and Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, both in the country’s Yucatan Peninsula.

