2026 Movie Preview: Get ready for superheroes, sequels… and an epic ‘Odyssey’

(CNN) — The ever-endangered movie theater is making another strong bid for your IRL attendance in 2026.

Many of the year’s most anticipated films are, unsurprisingly, sequels or updates to prior beloved material, with a few breaths of fresh air in the mix for good measure.

Here’s a taste of what our collective cinematic future holds:

’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ (January 16)

Ralph Fiennes’ surprisingly genteel post-apocalyptic doctor returns in this fourth “28 Days Later” installment, conceivably picking up shortly after the rather bonkers ending of last year’s “28 Years Later.” Expect more naked zombies.

‘The Moment’ (January 30)

If the excessive strobe lights in the trailer haven’t put you off, this (we think) concert mockumentary covering Charli XCX’s “brat” tour might finally be the movie worthy of following in the footsteps of Madonna’s “Truth or Dare.”

‘Wuthering Heights’ (February 13)

From Emerald Fennell, the director of “Promising Young Woman,” this Emily Brontë adaptation out just in time for Valentine’s Day bursts its bodice in the trailer alone, featuring smoldering, scandalous looks shared between Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

‘GOAT’ (February 13)

Co-produced by basketball great Stephen Curry, this animated underdog movie introduces us to Will Harris (voiced by “Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin), a goat hoping to become a GOAT in the sport of roarball.

‘Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die’ (February 13)

“White Lotus” Season 3 MVP Sam Rockwell takes us on a madcap journey into a terrifying future that seemingly starts at famed Los Angeles diner chain Norms, where he goes looking for people to help him save the world. Costars include fellow “White Lotus” alum Haley Lu Richardson, and Zazie Beetz.

‘The Bride’ (March 6)

Maggie Gyllenhaal directs “Hamnet” star Jessie Buckley as the Bride of Frankenstein and Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s monster in a film that looks like it’s as far away from the classic Universal monster movies from days of yore as possible. Look for Maggie’s brother (and “Donnie Darko” costar) Jake Gyllenhaal in an as-yet-unspecified role.

‘Reminders of Him’ (March 13)

After last year’s much-talked-about “It Ends With Us,” the next Colleen Hoover novel to get the movie adaptation treatment tells the story of a woman (“It Follows” star Maika Monroe) searching for redemption after a prison sentence. “Gilmore Girls” alum Lauren Graham, “The Handmaid’s Tale” actor Bradley Whitford, and Tyriq Withers of “Him” fame all co-star.

‘Project Hail Mary’ (March 20)

From “The Martian” writer Andy Weir comes a new sci-fi epic, this one based on his 2021 novel about a science teacher (Ryan Gosling) who wakes up on a spaceship to find himself in an unbelievable predicament.

‘The Drama’ (April 3)

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson star as a soon-to-be-wed couple who encounter copious amounts of the title subject in this different looking rom-com.

‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ (April 3)

Following the massive success of 2023’s first film, Chris Pratt is back as Mario for a new adventure alongside Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser and more, including new cast addition Brie Larson as the voice of Rosalina. Let’s-a go!

‘You, Me & Tuscany’ (April 10)

“The Little Mermaid’s” Halle Bailey and “Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page team up for this spicy-looking rom-com that feels like an “Under the Tuscan Sun” for the youngsters.

‘Michael’ (April 24)

The Michael Jackson biopic from Antoine Fuqua of “Training Day” fame follows the King of Pop’s rise to the top, and stars Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role. This one is sure to be a talker for several reasons, not the least of which being that the film’s production reportedly ran into a major roadblock with the script that delayed the film’s release.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ (May 1)

Time is moving at a glacial pace as fans of the 2006 film await this sequel. Returning cast members including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are joined by franchise newcomers Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh and Lady Gaga.

‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ (May 22)

This new entry in the storied universe will welcome sci-fi queen Sigourney Weaver to the franchise. She plays a colonel who sends the titular Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu – formerly known as the Child or Baby Yoda – on a new mission to the Outer Rim.

‘Disclosure Day’ (June 12)

A Steven Spielberg alien extravaganza released in summer? Pinch me! This one, starring Emily Blunt, is Spielberg’s first feature since 2022’s “Fabelmans” and his first sci-fi-leaning movie since “Ready Player One” in 2018.

‘Toy Story 5’ (June 19)

Is the age of toys really over? That is the fateful question seemingly posed by this new Pixar installment, which picks up on the familiar parenting conundrum about screentime as Woody, Buzz and the gang encounter a new doohickey in the playroom – a tablet.

‘Supergirl’ (June 26)

Milly Alcock stars as the Man of Steel’s cousin, an unruly intergalactic renegade (and actual owner of Krypto the Superdog, as seen in her “Superman” cameo).

‘The Odyssey’ (July 17)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, this epic based on the monumental poem by Homer is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, with a cast of truly mythic proportions: Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Elliot Page and Lupita Nyong’o costar.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ (July 31)

Speaking of Tom Holland and Zendaya, two weeks after they embark on their odyssey, they return for a fourth go-round in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, seemingly setting the scene for “Doomsday,” out later in the year.

‘Practical Magic 2’ (September 18)

Let the sequel festivities continue with this update to the beloved 1998 witch movie starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sisters who each take a very different approach to their familial gifts. Dianne West and Stockard Channing are back as their meddling aunts Jet and Franny, respectively, with Lee Pace and “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams joining the fun.

‘Digger’ (October 2)

Tom Cruise teams with “Revenant” and “Birdman” director Alejandro G. Iñárritu for this dark comedy following the most powerful man in the world, who has some truly destructive tricks up his sleeve.

‘The Social Reckoning’ (October 9)

Directed by Aaron Sorkin – who wrote and won an Oscar for the script for 2010’s groundbreaking David Fincher movie “The Social Network” – this followup takes another look at the society-shaping social media platform, this time with “Succession” and “Apprentice” star Jeremy Strong in the role of Mark Zuckerberg. Also starring last year’s best actress Oscar-winner Mikey Madison.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ (November 20)

This new installment in the film franchise based on the bestselling YA book series by Suzanne Collins again dials things back, this time looking at Haymitch Abernathy’s origins. Haymitch, portrayed as a middle-age adult in earlier films by Woody Harrelson, will be portrayed in this prequel by newcomer Joseph Zada. Jennifer Lawrence is expected to (at least briefly) reprise her role as Katniss Everdeen.

‘Focker In-Law’ (November 25)

Just in time for Thanksgiving, more awkward family shenanigans will ensue when the son (Skyler Gisondo) of Greg (Ben Stiller) and Pam Focker (Teri Polo) brings home his fiancée (Ariana Grande) to, well, meet the parents.

‘Violent Night 2’ (December 4)

Santa (“Stranger Things” actor David Harbour) is back for more bloody holiday fun in “Violent Night 2,” a follow-up to the 2022 original.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ (December 18)

If the absolutely stacked cast of this MCU mashup of the X-Men and Avengers didn’t feel quite stacked enough, Disney recently revealed via a new teaser that the movie will also feature the return of Chris Evans as Captain America.

‘Dune: Part Three’ (Dec. 18)

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya (who is particularly busy this year, as seen above) return for the next installment of this epic science fiction franchise, directed by Denis Villeneuve, based on the Frank Herbert book series.

‘Werwulf’ (December 25)

Like 2024’s “Nosferatu,” director Robert Eggers will be bringing us a peculiar Christmas gift with his new take on the classic werewolf story. Costarring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe and “Nosferatu” star Lily-Rose Depp.

