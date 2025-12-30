From uplifting to degrading, these were the biggest pop culture moments of 2025

By Scottie Andrew, Leah Asmelash and Eleanor Stubbs, CNN

(CNN) — This was the year of rot, slop and rage.

Everything that happened in pop culture in 2025 felt like a huge deal, and not all of it made sense. Perhaps you joined the national barfight over Sydney Sweeney’s jeans or speculated about the “Wicked” witches’ health. Did you react to Trump’s “piggy” outburst with the same dead-eyed dispassion you felt toward Timothée Chalamet’s flashy romance with Kylie Jenner? Were you so disturbed by aggressive deportations and AI encroachment that you self-medicated with “Love Island” binges? 6-7? 6-7?!?!

For its dizzying lows, 2025 graciously granted some triumphs (see: the success of Doechii, the conviction of Ms. Rachel, those few minutes we spent on Earth without Katy Perry). We slapped together the most memorable moments of the year, ranked from uplifting to downright degrading.

