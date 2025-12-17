Rob and Michele Reiner died from ‘multiple sharp force injuries,’ medical examiner concludes

By Josh Campbell, CNN

Los Angeles (CNN) — Rob and Michele Reiner died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to new records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listing their cause of death.

The medical examiner determined the manner of death to be “homicide,” the records released Wednesday show, indicating their deaths were caused by another person.

Sharp force injuries are those caused by sharp or pointed objects. At a news conference Tuesday, the LA County district attorney alleged Nick Reiner used a knife to kill his parents.

According to the newly-released medical examiner records, the couple died Sunday, December 14 – the day their bodies were discovered and authorities were called to the couple’s West Los Angeles home.

The records also note the Reiners’ remains are ready to be released to their next of kin.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

