Hallmark star Brennan Elliott mourns ‘fearless’ wife who died after battling cancer

(CNN) — Actor Brennan Elliott is grieving his wife Camilla Row, who he says died after a years-long battle with gastric cancer.

Elliott, who is best known for his roles in several films for the Hallmark Channel and the drama series “UnREAL,” announced Row’s passing in a statement posted to his Instagram on Saturday, writing that she died earlier that morning.

Elliott called Row “the love of his life” in the post, which honored her strength and “fearless” approach to life.

In his post, Elliott thanked Row for being the “best wife, mother and friend I’ve ever known.”

“For any of you who met or knew her, your life was blessed because of her presence,” he wrote, adding “I love and am in love and will always be in love with you my baby.”

CNN has reached out to a Elliott’s representative for further comment.

Row, who was a clinical psychologist, and Elliott were married in 2011 and went on to have two children.

She was first diagnosed with gastric adenocarcinoma, an aggressive form of stomach cancer, in 2018, according to an article from City of Hope hospital in Orange County, where Row was treated.

Last year, Row spoke to Today about her treatment and how she felt it was important to raise awareness about stomach cancer.

“If I have limited time, I’m going to make my time worth it and count,” she said. “Knowing that I can make a difference really helps me feel like my disease is not in vain.”

Many of Elliott’s former co-stars and colleagues showed their support in the comment section of his sad announcement.

“I’ll never forget watching you bravely meet fan after fan at the Hallmark Christmas Experience with full presence and an open heart. So many shared their own tragic stories, and you stayed there for hours, really connecting,” Marcus Rosner, Elliot’s “UnREAL” co-star wrote. “It said everything about how deeply you’re committed to honouring her and everything your family’s been through.”

Cameron Mathison added: “I’m so so sorry for your loss and may you hold onto her beautiful memories for a lifetime.”

