Katie Holmes refutes story about daughter Suri Cruise’s fortune

(CNN) — Katie Holmes has offered a rare comment regarding her teen daughter, Suri Cruise.

Holmes has posted a screen grab of a Daily Mail article, which reported that her 18-year old daughter, whose father is Tom Cruise, is now a “millionaire” after receiving access to an alleged trust fund from Cruise.

“Completely false,” was written across the image posted on Holmes’s verified social media. “Daily mail you can stop making stuff up.”

In the caption Holmes simply wrote, “Enough.”

CNN has reached out to the Daily Mail for comment.

Holmes and Tom Cruise were married from 2006 to 2012. Their daughter, the only child they share, was born on April 18, 2006.

The teen and Holmes have largely remained out of the spotlight, with the actress working to protect her daughter’s privacy.

Four years ago, the “Dawson’s Creek” star posted birthday wishes to her daughter.

“Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!!,” Holmes wrote in the caption. “I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!”

