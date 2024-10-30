Olivia Rodrigo revisits ‘terrifying’ moment she fell through hole in stage while performing

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Olivia Rodrigo has had a big world tour that she said has been fun – despite an accident that made headlines.

During a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” he brought up the fact that Rodrigo “handled it like a pro” after she fell through a hole on the stage while performing earlier this month in Melbourne, Australia.

Fallon then shared the video of the fall.

“Oh my God, that was fun! I’m ok! Wow, sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage. That’s alright,” Rodrigo told the audience.

She smiled big after Fallon showed the video and even chuckled a bit.

“It was really scary.” Rodrigo said. “Watching the video back is pretty terrifying. I mean the show must go on, that’s showbiz baby.”

She it was “actually kind of a beautiful thing” having happened after Rodrigo, who is part Filipino, had just visited the Philippines.

“I was thinking about my family and my heritage and my relatives and I fell and I was like all shaken up,” she said. “I went to the hospital after. Nothing happened but they just wanted to make sure I didn’t have a concussion.”

The male nurse who helped her in the hospital was Filipino, Rodrigo said, and just happened to have the same name as her grandfather, who had passed away a few months before.

“So I was like wow that was [her grandfather] looking out for me,” she said. “Making sure I didn’t get hurt and so I’m really happy it happened. I think it’s a beautiful story.”

