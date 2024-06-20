Saddle up. ‘Yellowstone’ will be back this fall

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — The final episodes of “Yellowstone” are near.

The hit series, currently filming in Montana, will make its much-anticipated return on Nov. 10, Paramount+ announced Thursday.

The western drama follows the Dutton family and their large cattle ranch.

According to a synopsis of the show, the new episodes will pick up “amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.”

The show is created by Taylor Sheridan, who wrote, “Hell or High Water” and “Sicario.” Kevin Costner, who has starred in the series as family patriarch John Dutton, will not be returning over reported scheduling conflicts.

“I’m not in it,” Costner told Howard Stern of the final “Yellowstone”season this week. “I was in it for five years. I guess I could be in it again if the planets wanted to line up — which means the storylines, the scripts, and I want to work more than once a year.”

He continued, “I love the show. I supported it. I’d like to go forward, but it has to be under a different set of circumstances.”

Costner has been in touch with Sheridan since his departure, he explained, but as of now he doesn’t see a way forward for them.

“We both said what was important to us, and it doesn’t seem like we can [work things out],” Costner said. “My whole life has been about am I gonna stand tall even in some desperate situation where it doesn’t work for me.”

