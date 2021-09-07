Lil Uzi Vert says fans ripped $24 million diamond out of his forehead

CNN – Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

This story might make you wince for several reasons.

Lil Uzi Vert says he was doing some crowd-surfing at a recent music festival when someone yanked out the jewel embedded in his forehead.

“I had a show at Rolling Loud (festival), and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out,” he told TMZ about his performance in July in Miami.

Not to worry though, as the recording artist said he’s “feeling good” and still has the diamond.

The pink diamond is reportedly worth $24 million and was surgically implanted in the rapper’s face earlier this year.

In January, he tweeted about buying a pink diamond.

“I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now,” he tweeted. “This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”

A barbell piercing is now where the diamond had been.

