Santa Barbara Symphony begins on a high note

Santa Barbara Symphony begins on a high note at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara
today at 7:00 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Symphony season is now underway.

The symphony rehearsed with guest artist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas at the Granada Theatre on Saturday afternoon.

The season opener conducted by Nir Kabaretti is called "Tchaikovsky Immersion."

The first performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night following by a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m.

Season ticket holders save 30 percent.

For more information visit https://www.thesymphony.org or call the box office at (805)899-2222

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr

