Santa Barbara Symphony begins on a high note
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Symphony season is now underway.
The symphony rehearsed with guest artist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas at the Granada Theatre on Saturday afternoon.
The season opener conducted by Nir Kabaretti is called "Tchaikovsky Immersion."
The first performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night following by a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m.
Season ticket holders save 30 percent.
For more information visit https://www.thesymphony.org or call the box office at (805)899-2222