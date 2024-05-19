Skip to Content
Pink to headline One805Live! Fall Fundraiser at Kevin Costner’s estate

One805Live! announced Pink will headline fall fundraiser on Kevin Costner's property
today at 7:29 pm
Published 4:41 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-The One805Live! show at the Sunstone Winery on Sunday included a big announcement.

Organizers of the event said Pink has agreed to headline the lineup at this year's fall fundraiser at Kevin Costner's ocean side estate.

Alecia Moore, better known as Pink, will be performing with Dallas Green as part of the duo You+Me.

Kenny Loggins will also be performing during the show.

Both Grammy-winning artists call the Central Coast home.

Other announcements will follow.

The concert that began as the Kick Ash Bash, featuring Katy Perry, was held as a way to thank first responders following the Thomas Fire.

It helped buy life saving equipment.

It now serves as an annual fundraiser for Santa Barbara County First Responders with an emphasis on their mental wellness.

For more information visit https://www.one805.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

