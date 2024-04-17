Skull & Roses cancellation leads to refunds and alternative event on Sunday

VENTURA, Calif.-The cancellation of Skull & Roses at the Ventura County Fairgrounds has led to full refunds and the creation of an alternative show.

Golden Road Festival has invited many of the headlining bands, including Dark Star Orchestra and No Simple Highway to perform at the Majestic Ventura Theatre on Sunday, April 21.

The show is being described as a day-long marathon of music.

Golden Road Festival founder Laina Cohn said the show is entitled "Maybe It Was The Roses."

A festival poster is already up by the Majestic Ventura Theatre box office.

"When skull and roses was canceled we were all devastated, as a long time resident of Ventura County I quickly felt it was my obligation to heal our Ventura community as well as our fellow Deadheads.," said Cohn, "As the promoter of the Golden Road Festival I jumped into action, along with some incredibly hard working people in our community to present 'Maybe It Was The Roses.'"

The music at Ventura Theatre begins Sunday at 2p.m.

For ticket information visit https://www.liveforlivemusic.com.