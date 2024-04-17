Skip to Content
Entertainment

Skull & Roses cancellation leads to refunds and alternative event on Sunday

Skull & Roses cancellation leads to refunds and alternative event all day Sunday at the Majestic Ventura Theatre
By
today at 11:24 pm
Published 9:11 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-The cancellation of Skull & Roses at the Ventura County Fairgrounds has led to full refunds and the creation of an alternative show.

Golden Road Festival has invited many of the headlining bands, including Dark Star Orchestra and No Simple Highway to perform at the Majestic Ventura Theatre on Sunday, April 21.

The show is being described as a day-long marathon of music.

Golden Road Festival founder Laina Cohn said the show is entitled "Maybe It Was The Roses."

A festival poster is already up by the Majestic Ventura Theatre box office.

"When skull and roses was canceled we were all devastated, as a long time resident of Ventura County I quickly felt it was my obligation to heal our Ventura community as well as our fellow Deadheads.," said Cohn, "As the promoter of the Golden Road Festival I jumped into action, along with some incredibly hard working people in our community to present 'Maybe It Was The Roses.'" 

The music at Ventura Theatre begins Sunday at 2p.m.

For ticket information visit https://www.liveforlivemusic.com.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content