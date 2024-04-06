Skip to Content
Empty-nesters cross paths with a deer in “DEER” at The Ojai Art Center

"DEER" leads to laugh-out-loud laughter at The Ojai Art Center
April 6, 2024 11:53 pm
OJAI, Calif.-The Ojai Art Center is presenting a comedy entitled "DEER."

The center is marking its 85th year with the crowd-pleaser.

The play stars Taylor Kasch and Cythinia Killion who appear to have a lot of chemistry on and off stage.

"It is a relationship comedy, it is about a husband and wife who are empty-nesters," said director David Henderson, "and they are going away for the weekend to try and fix a little bit of their relationship and then chaos ensues after a small accident and it just gets funnier from there."

The director said writer Arron Mark will be present for a Q & A next Friday after the performance.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

There are also Sunday matinees a 2 p.m.

"DEER" runs through April 21.

For ticket information visit https://www.ojaiact.org.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

