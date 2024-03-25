Live Entertainment Licensing on the Carpinteria City Council agenda

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – A tent full of chairs and a big screen monitor and a microphone are set up outside the Carpinteria City Council Chambers in the anticipation of an overflow crowd.

On the agenda is Carpinteria's Live Entertainment Licensing Program.

Local businesses, including Island Brewing Company and Corktree Cellars, recently gathered more than 1,000 signatures on a petition to share their concerns over regulations that make it difficult to have live music.

But some vocal critics have complained about the outdoor sound.

Stephen Marcussen makes a living in post production for recorded music but said that doesn't mean he wants to hear it when he is in his Carpinteria home.

He said it was understandable when they relaxed the rules surrounding live music during the pandemic, but times have changed.

"Outdoor entertainment has gotten what I would call out of control in the community, and so I am a huge tennis fan, I can't event watch the tennis inside my home without hearing a live band and it is a little frustrating, " said Marcussen, "I support music, I make my living in music and have done so for 45 years, but entertainment is typically in an entertainment venue and not on a patio broadcasting through a childs' playground into a park and then well into a beach neighborhood."

Current city rules limit the number of hours live music can be played and designates the evening hours the music must stop.

Businesses are looking for a compromise.

Public comments will be welcome tonight.

Your News Channel will have more on the issue tonight.