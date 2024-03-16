The Santa Barbara Symphony brings ‘An Oscar Celebration’ to the Granada Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Symphony is performing portions of Academy Award-winning scores at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara.

On Saturday night, guest conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos opened the program with scenes from Erich Wolfgang Korngold's "The Adventurers of Robin Hood."

Actress and documentary filmmaker Leslie Zemeckis hosted the program and introduced scenes from Max Steiner's "Gone with the Wind."

The show entitled "An Oscar Celebration" also included scenes and music from "Ben-Hur," "Citizen Kane," "An American in Paris" and "The Wizard of Oz."

This was the first time the musicians performed, in front of an audience, on the Granada's new stage that was installed after a sprinkler accident in February.

There is also a Sunday matinee on March 17, at 3 p.m.

For ticket information call (805)899-222 or visit https://www.thesymphony.org