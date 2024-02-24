“Anything Goes” playing this weekend and next at Marjorie Luke Theatre in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-"Anything Goes" is the latest performance at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

More than 30 teens are involved in the production.

The musical, set in the 1920s, is being put on by Lights Up Theatre Company at the theatre located at Santa Barbara Junior High.

The show features plenty of tap dancing and well known songs including "I Get A Kick Out Of You" and "It's De Lovely."

The original show by Cole Porter premiered on Broadway back in 1934.

Tickets are sold at the door or online at https://www.lightupsb.com.