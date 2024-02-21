Skip to Content
Spencer the Gardner can’t get enough of “More Than Just a Party Band” documentary

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Published 8:43 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Spencer the Gardner fans can't get enough of the "More Than Just a Party Band" documentary. 

It tells the story of Santa Barbara musician Spencer Barnitz who recently played at the Soho in Santa Barbara.

The documentary that has been featured at a number of film festivals keeps selling out.

It will screen again at the Alhecama Theater on East Canon Perdido St. on Saturday night.

It is sold out, but fans can sign up to be notified about the next screening at

https://www.morethanjustapartybandfilm.com.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

