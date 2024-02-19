Amy Grant fans fill Performing Arts Center

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.-A little rain, or a lot of rain, didn't keep fans away from seeing Amy Grant at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo.

While Grant began as a Contemporary Christian Music artist her hits including "Baby Baby" that put her on the top of the pop charts.

The Grammy winning artist who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame can rock out with her band or play solo.

Grant performed music she wrote when she was signed, like Taylor Swift, as a teen as well as songs she just wrote about spending time with her kids.

She also covered Joni Mitchell's "Big Yellow Taxi," and told the audience she met Mitchell on the way to recording the song.

Grant also did well received cover Janis Ian and The Byrds.

Fans at PACSLO stood up and danced to as number of songs and encores.

This was the third stop on Grant's latest tour that runs through late May.

She shared funny and romantic stories about how she met her husband Vince Gill who is currently touring with the Eagles.

Grant's tour helps a nonprofit called Compassion Nurturers that supports moms and babies.

For more information visit https://compassion.com.

For tour information visit https://amygrant.com.

To find out who takes the stage next at Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo visit https://pacslo.org