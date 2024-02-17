FestForums 2024 brings festival leaders together

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People who have played their shares of festivals performed during FestForums 2024 founded by Laurie Kirby

“I realized all festivals could benefit from having one place where they could come together, network, collaborate and learn from each other."

Kirby lined up forums at Mar Monte Hotel with legends from the festival Industry talking about booking acts, accessibility, sustainability, safety, and much more.

Shebang Music, Arts and Camping Festival in San Luis Obispo is about to celebrate its tenth anniversary in early May.

Shebang founder Greg Golf soaked all the information in.

“I am really exited for Shabang because we bring together the best of the Central Coast, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties all to come together for an immersive music festival experience, " said Golf, "bands good music art all from the Central Coast and that is why we do it and that is why i am so excited.”

During a break in the forums people enjoyed a Puppies Pallooza put on by the local Spark shelter.

Sponsors included Sofia wine and the Get Together Foundation.

Vendors included Bona Fide Nitro Coffee and Arnett Innovative Security Credentials.

College students from UCSB and USC attended, too.

"I am here at FestForums so I can learn more about the industry I feel like there are a lot of successful people who have created amazing businesses, who are very humble about their experiences," said USC music industry major Lauren Arias, "I am very passionate about the music Industry and just coming here has confirmed what i want to do."

A Concert at Soho included a tribute to director Marty Callner.

Actress Alicia Silverstone was teen when Callner put her in an Aerosmith video.

Silverstone has remained a close friend and said he knew how to make women look beautiful.

Callner said he knew if he liked what he was directing, others would, too.

Mix Master Mike of Beastie Boys fame also performed and credited Callner with spawning the MTV age.

Local favorites Spencer the Gardener and Loc Dawgs also played for those looking to book acts.

Skip Martin of Kool & The Gang gave his first inspirational talk during the forum and then invited La Boheme dancers to join him on the Soho stage.

Kirby called this year's FestForums her seventh to date.

Plans are already in the works for FestForums next year.

For more information visit https://www.festforums.com