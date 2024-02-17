Skip to Content
Alicia Silverstone shares her health tips at FestForums

Published 10:55 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Actress and activist Alicia Silverstone shared her health and sustainability journey at FestForums in Santa Barbara.

She is a vegan and told audience members they didn't have to be perfect to give it a try.

Silverstone said people have at least 3 meals a day to try to make healthier choices.

The star of movies and TV an d music videos was also on hand to pay tribute to director and friend Marty Callner.

She helped Callner improve his health, too.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

