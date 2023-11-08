Kenny Loggins reflects on his final This is It show at the Santa Barbara Bowl

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Kenny Loggins finally has time to reflect on his This is it tour.

Loggins made sure the final show of the lengthy tour took place in his hometown of Santa Barbara at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

The this past weekend a family affair.

Fans saw some of his grown children and grandchildren join him on stage.

Loggins also invited special guests including Michael McDonald, Richard Marx, and Footloose star Kevin Bacon.

They all looked out on a hometown crowd.

"I saw a lot of people I know, it was kind of like playing in a dream, you know, where everywhere you look you see someone that you kind of recognize," said Loggins.

Loggins is now preparing for the Unity Telethon he created with the late Barbara Tellefson decades ago.

It takes place on your News Channel on Friday Dec. 8.

Loggins will be preforming a number of songs and hopes people will donate to the cause that respectfully helps people invited to shop at the Unity Shoppe.

The singer, songwriter and guitarist and Grammy winner is also working on a new documentary about the tour and his career.

When he isn't playing the guitar you might see him playing pickleball.

He likes to play at the municipal courts in Santa Barbara and a trip is in the works to Mexico where he plans to play Pickleball.

We will have more from his exclusive interview on your News Channel in the weeks to come.