Jazz musicians mentor local high school students

OXNARD, Calif.-Jazz musicians including Tom Scott put on a master class for high school students.

It was all part of a Jazz Festival in the Oxnard Union High School District.

Music students from are schools took buses to Oxnard High to take part in the special event.

Tom Scott, Jim Calire, Jon Pappenbrook, Ira Nepus, Danny Young, Tyler Hammond, Alex Budman and Crystal Ray Lewis held master classes in their classrooms and then put on a concert in the Oxnard High School Auditorium.

"There enthusiasm and their joy just fills us with happiness, this music, jazz music is there to be enjoyed," said Scott.

Keyboardist Jimmy Calire encouraged them to practice.

"You have to enjoy the journey, you have to enjoy improving and walking along, that is my best advice," said Calire.

Rio Mesa High School Student Tatyana Ramirez enjoyed being on stage with all of them.

"I feel like what is most valuable about this event today is just the experience of getting to play with so many awesome people and getting to be with your classmates who love music," said Ramirez.

Abel Ramirez also of Rio Mesa High School, but not relation, said he learned a lot.

"We got to play with famous artists and they got to teach us things that they have learned through their journey."

The students joined their mentors on stage after they performed a few songs.

Rio Mesa High Music Director Bruce Edmiston helped organize and emcee the event.

This was their second Jazz Festival.

Many of the students had a chance to mingle with the professional musicians before heading to classes or catching buses back to their schools.

For more information about the festival contact bruce.edmiston@oxnardunion.org