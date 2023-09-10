Perla Batalla and Viva el Arte de Santa Barbara receive standing ovations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Viva el Arte de Santa Barbara wrapped up its free concert series on Sunday night.

Grammy nominated singer Perla Batalla known for singing and touring with the late Leonard Cohen gave an encore performance of Hallelujah.

Batalla of Ojai sang with her daughter Eva Batalla-Mann at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

Her band included Karen Hammack, Michael Velasquez, Gilberto Gonzalez and Claud Mann.

They received more than one standing ovation.

The musicians considered it a nice way to end the series free concerts that including shows at Guadalupe City Hall, and Isla Vita Elementary School.

They also did a number of school assemblies.

Their shows featured Mestiza, Mexican and Latin American songs.

For more information about the series visit https://artsandlectures,ucsb.edu and https://perla.com