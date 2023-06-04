Skip to Content
Ride the Cylone has one more show on Monday night at Santa Barbara High

Ride the Cyclone has one more show at Santa Barbara High School
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-For the past five weeks students have been preparing and rehearsing for Sunday's opening of Ride the Cyclone.

The student-run musical opened with a matinee and an evening performance.

It's about members of a competitive teen choir who get stuck in the afterlife after an accident on the Cyclone roller coaster.

A mechanical fortuneteller creates a competition by telling them that one student can be voted back to earth by sharing their story in song.

Students said they did it all the work with a little help from their parents and community members.

Kyle Fitton. and Hattie Ugoretz directed the show together.

Fitton said they organized the schedule, got the rights to the show, and bought things for the set.

They also set up tickets and publicity.

"All of it has been student-run and that has been really incredible and empowering," said Fitton.

"I am so excited for this turnout, there are more people than I expected, just as many as I had hoped and they are all going to enjoy the show, so I am happy they are here," said Ugoretz.

Ride the Cyclone has one final show on Monday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are being sold at the door at Santa Barbara High School.

