Boots & Brews brings country music to Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.-Country music star Chris Young headlined Boots & Brews in Ventura on Sunday.

Some fans remember when Young won Nashville Star years ago.

He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Daniel Bonte opened the show in the afternoon.

Country fans also enjoyed seeing Joe Nichols and Highway Star on the Surfer's Point Stage.

In addition to live music people lined up to line dance.

They also enjoyed mouth watering BBQ and and Rock & Roll Pizza.

Shoppers had a chance to buy all kinds of county and patriotic merchandise including cowboy hats of every size and color.

Will Serpas of Norwalk tried on a black one.

"I'm looking for a hat that looks great on me and I make sure it matches my outfit. "

CBF Productions puts on the Boots & Brews shows.

CEO Vincenzo Giancommo said "Joe Nichols was our first Boots & Brews headliner and we were at Plaza Park in downtown Ventura about 8 years ago and we have now gone up and down the state and this is our hometown and to have him back is just super cool."

The same production company also put on Concerts in Your Car at the fairgrounds during the pandemic.

Another Boots & Brews featuring Jon Pardi at Surfer's Point Live is on tap for October 15.

For more information visit bootsandbrews.com