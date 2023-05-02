Skip to Content
Chris Young to headline Boots & Brews in Ventura

Tracy Lehr

VENTURA, Calif.-Boots & Brews Country Music Festival returns to Ventura on Sunday.

Chris Young is headlining the festival May 7, 2023 on the Surfer's Point Live" stage at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Joe Nichols, Highway Star and Daniel Bonte are also in the lineup.

The gates, near the beach in Ventura, open at 1 p.m. and the festival runs until 8 p.m.

Your News Channel will have highlights of the concert this weekend.

For information visit cbfproductions.ticketspice.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

