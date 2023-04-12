NAMM industry tribute to honor David Crosby and others

ANAHEIM, Calif.-The National Association of Music Merchants show known as NAMM is getting underway in Anaheim, California.

One Thursday NAMM will host an industry tribute honoring those who have died in the past year.

The list and long and includes singer-songwriter David Crosby, who considered Santa Barbara County home, and Ventura County's Jeff Slingluff.

Slingluff worked as Strategic Product Manager for Boss and was the guitarist for the band Royalush.

Both died from complications of COVID.

The ceremony will take place in the lobby of the Anaheim Convention Center on Thursday evening.

The NAMM show runs through Sunday.

For more information visit namm.org