People are feeling the groove at the Oxnard Jazz Festival this weekend

OXNARD, Calif.-The Oxnard Jazz Festival is making a comeback after a two year hiatus.

Even so, it is celebrating its 5th annual festival.

A few sprinkles didn't put a damper on the people with high spirits coming through the gate on Saturday.

Jazz lovers from up and down the coast set up their chairs or paid for tables and tents to enjoy the first day of grooves by the beach at Oxnard Beach Park, just steps from the surf and sand.

They are also enjoyed a vendors marketplace that included boutiques and a variety of cuisine.

The leader of the Ventura College Jazz Band that was scheduled to perform with his students has been spreading the word about the festival since its inception.

Fundi Legohn, who plays the French horn, said, "Music is the key of life, jazz music is so important because you can express yourself in a way that is free."

The former Oxnard High School Band instructor said you don't have to play every note perfectly.

"You express yourself by speaking through your instrument . So having this festival here in Oxnard for people to get a thrill, get outside is still nice, even though its cloudy."

Saturday's lineup included Hiroshima and Jeffrey Osborne.

Sunday's headliners include The Emotions, Darryl Walker and Eric Darius.

For ticket information visit www.oxnardjazzfestival.com.