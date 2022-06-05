Local musicians and businesses attend NAMM Show 2022

ANAHEIM, Calif.-The National Association of Music Merchants Show, known as the NAMM Show returned to the Anaheim Convention Center after COVID cancellations.

Business owners including Apogee’s CEO and co-founder said she has been looking forward to it.

"It is just so nice to be back and see our friends, customers and as you can see the show is really really busy."

The show attracted businesses such as Seymour Duncan and musicians from the Central Coast.

Christian Pelonis of the Santa Barbara County band Loc Dawgs said, "It is cool to be around so many people who are passionate about what they do."

Santa Barbara native Jenni Ogden of 4DFUN showed off some of The latest technology.

“What we are doing is capturing artists performances in 4d and porting them in the Meta verse" said Ogden, " It's the future, future platform, future format for artists and it is also very important for artists to step into this future in a way where they own their digital selves so their digital performances and their legacy for this future.”

Artists come in for free to be captured with a technology called volumetric capture.

The official launch is June 9, and during the summer artists will be able to check it out at nothingtoseehere.io and download the platform.



NAMM also paid tribute to 311 people passed away during the pandemic including Ventura Synth Zone creator Nigel Spencer.

His widow Kerry O’Connell called the memorial service bittersweet.

"He has been a local musician in Ventura for 17 years, we both came from Australia 32 years ago, his dream" said O'Connell, " He wrote computer games as a real job, but his hobby was Synth Zone, just a library of information on synthesizers."

Artists also gave back during the NAMM Show.

Photographer Neal Preston donated book and poster sales to a “Behind the Scenes” a Nonprofit that helps roadies.

"Behind the Scenes" is a great organization, as I have said many times, people think rock 'n' roll concerts just land from outer space, you know, onto Madison Square Garden or the Forum in Englewood, and it doesn't happen like that," said Preston. " Road crews work their butts off 24/7 to get those shows up and running and to tear them down when they are done moving onto the next city and these guys work, I think no one works harder than a rock 'n' roll roadie and it is hard work, the pay is not great, there are some fringe benefits, but I would have no career if it wasn't for road crew, every road crew I have ever worked with, so it is literally the least I can do to give back."

The NAMM show also honored some big names including Kenny Loggins who received the Music for Life Awards.

NAMM is likely to be even bigger next year