SBIFF wraps up 37th celebration of film

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara International Film Festival wrapped up its first in-person festival in two years.

Festival-goers enjoyed tributes, Oscar nominated stars, film screenings and more.

Fans didn't need tickets to enjoy the arrivals at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Even directors got the star treatment on the red carpet.

Kristen Stewart wowed in a dress reminiscent of a Cher Oscar gown.

Jacqueline Bisset also walked the red carpet to promote a new film.

Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis attended a tribute that made news for the humor Smith found following a scuffle in the audience.

Lin-Manuel Miranda had fans singing songs from "Encanto,"

Penelope Cruz graciously signed autographs before being brought to tears when Sophia Loren's son Edoardo Ponti introduced a video of his famous mother presenting Cruz with her award virtually.

"The next time we see each other I will give you a great big hug," said Loren.

Benedict Cumberbatch drew the largest crowds inside and out

The star of "The Power of The Dog" described Santa Barbara as traquil and walkable and lovely.

Images of actor holding Ukraine's flag went viral.

Javier Bardem watched his wife's tribute and returned days later for his own.

The festival didn't skip a beat when Leonard Maltin interviewed Bardem in person and his costar Nicole Kidman via zoom due to an injury.

