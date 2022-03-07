Variety Artisans Award shines light on filmmakers rarely in the spotlight

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival always makes time to celebrate the creative people behind acclaimed films.

Although Lin-Manuel Miranda is a star in his own right, he is being honored with a Variety Artisans Award for writing the Oscar nominated song "Encanto."

An Oscar win would put him in the rare EGOT category, meaning someone who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Germaine Franco is also being honored for the "Encanto" score.

Other honorees Monday night include Frederic Aspiras and Goran Lundstrom for "House of Gucci" Make-up & Hairstyling, and Tamera Deverell for "Nightmare Alley" production design, Greig Fraser for cinematography in "Dune"

and Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan for "Dune" costume design.

Paul Massey is being honored for sound in "No Time to Die"

Kelly Port is being honored for visual effects in "Spider-Man :No way Home" and Peter Sciberras is being honored for editing in "The Power of the Dog."

Nearby businesses are enjoying the businesses from fans and movie makers.

Richard Yates of Opal restaurant next door the Arlington Theatre said he created a Greyhound drink to honor the crew of "The Power of the Dog."

Yates said he also created a drink for the stars of Belfast.

Many of the movie stars and movie makers enjoyed Opal's outdoor Parklet.

This year the green room is also outdoors.

The artists will be able to hang out there before taking the stage at the Arlington Theatre.

Tickets for Monday's program are $18 and they are still available at the box office or online at SBIFF.org.

Proof of vaccination and masks are required for the safety of the artists and the audience.

We will have highlights from the red carpet on the news tonight.

These a