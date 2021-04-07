SBIFF honors Sacha Baron Cohen as ‘Outstanding Performer of the Year’

Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Following two widely acclaimed films in 2020, actor Sacha Baron Cohen was recognized as the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 'Outstanding Performer of the Year' Award on Wednesday.

Cohen received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor in the historical drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 and another for Best Adapted Screenplay for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

In Chicago 7, Cohen plays confident and witty activist Abbie Hoffman, who is part of the 'Chicago Seven' who were put on trial following protests against the Vietnam War in 1968.

In the sequel to Cohen's 2006 breakthrough film Borat, he again portrays the titular character and takes aim at American political culture in the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

In both movies, he uses his comedic onscreen talents to critique American culture of the past and present.

“I greatly admire, I understand what he’s doing,” SBIFF Executive Director Roger During said. “As I say, he’s dealing with the… he’s very socially conscious and he is trying to cause change, but he does it in a humorous way. And he holds a mirror to us and once you’re aware of what he’s doing, I think the man is a genius.”

There was no red carpet or crowds of fans and photographers outside Santa Barbara's Arlington Theatre this year due to the pandemic, but the conversation with Cohen was streamed live online.

