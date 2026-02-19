Santa Maria Police Department Holds Community Gathering to Discuss Traffic Issues

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Maria Police Department held a casual gathering Thursday morning to discuss traffic issues and concerns with community members.

Held at Simple Cafe near the busy intersection of Stowell Road and Miller Street, the event was a "coffee with a cop" style gathering called "Mochas-with-a-Motor."

"Mochas-with-a-Motor was open to the community to come out if they had any questions with our traffic officers, anything related with traffic," said Aracely Lemus, Santa Maria Police Department Outreach Coordinator.

"The turnout has been good. We've gotten a lot of members come out and it's always nice to see all the members come out and interact with the officers, and just hang out, have a cup of coffee, answer questions or just a quick chat with them and get to know them a little more."

Lemus, who has served as the police department's outreach efforts since late last year, said the event is a great way for people to interact with the officers in a friendly and relaxed environment.

"It's important for the community to feel comfortable enough to come to our officers and ask the questions that they want, and to know that our officers are also wanting to engage with the community, and answer any questions they may have or concerns," said Lemus. "It opens the door to just create that partnership with community and the police officers."

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

